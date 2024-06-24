Sukhu promoting nepotism: HP BJP leader after CM's wife files papers for by-poll

Hamirpur: Himachal Pradesh BJP leader Ashish Sharma on Monday accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of promoting nepotism, days after the Congress leader's wife filed her nomination for the Dehra assembly bypoll.

Bypolls in three assembly constituencies of Hamirpur, Nalagarh, and Dehra are to be held on July 10. These seats fell vacant after the resignation of independent legislatures who had voted for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections held in February. They later joined the BJP.

Sharma, the BJP candidate from the Hamirpur assembly constituency, said Sukhu used to criticise leaders for fielding their relatives in elections but now, he was doing the same.