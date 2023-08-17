Huge budget for e-courts to give technological boost to lower courts: CJI

During the hearing on dilution of Article 370 of the Constitution, senior advocate Dushyant Dave for one of the petitioners, submitted before a five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India that the court has now become tech-savvy but if this technological boost can be carried to the lower courts, it will be a great contribution.

The bench also comprising Justices S K Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, and Surya Kant, said some state governments are very supportive.

“I remember at the time of the pandemic, I won’t name the high court they did not have money to pay for licences for video platform… we just withdrew some licences from the Supreme Court and transferred to them… they were absolutely in dire strait, that time there was a lockdown,” the CJI said.

He said it was not possible to run the court without video conferencing.

“In phase 3, we have a huge budget… we are in the process of doing that (making lower court technology friendly). Setting up our own cloud software for video conferencing,” the CJI said.