Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Husband demanding sexual favours from wife not cruelty: Allahabad High Court

'If man would not demand sexual favours from his own wife and vice-versa, where they will go to satisfy their physical sexual urges in a morally civilized society,' the court said.
Sanjay Pandey
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 10:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 10:23 IST
India NewsAllahabad High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us