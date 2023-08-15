I-Day 2023: PMs who unfurled the National Flag at Red Fort

The record for unfurling the National Flag the maximum number of times is with the first prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru. He has hoisted the Tricolour for the record 17 times -- from August 15, 1947 to May 27, 1964.
India Gandhi hoisted the national flag for the record 16 times during her illustrious and long political career.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag on the 77th Independence Day at the historic Red Fort on August 15, 2023. Modi scripted history by equalling his immediate predecessor Manmohan Singh's record of hoisting the Tricolour for straight 10 times.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh held the office for 10 years and hoisted the Tricolour at Red Fort for a record 10 times -- from May 2004 to May 2014.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee has unfurled the National Flag from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort for six consecutive times.
PV Narasimha Rao, who held the PM's post from June 21, 1991 to May 16, 1996, has hoisted the national flag five times.
Rajiv Gandhi, who became the Prime Minister after his mother Indira Gandhi's assassination, has hoisted the national flag five times -- from 1985-1989.
Lal Bahadur Shastri and Morarji Desai have hoisted the national flag two times each.
Former PMs Charan Singh, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, HD Deve Gowda and IK Gujral have unfurled the Tricolour from the iconic Red Fort only once.