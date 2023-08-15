Home
Homeindia

I-Day 2023: PMs who unfurled the National Flag at Red Fort

Here we list the prime ministers who unfurled the National Flag from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort since 1947.
Last Updated 15 August 2023, 07:02 IST

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jawaharlal Nehru.</p></div>

Jawaharlal Nehru.

X/@IndiaHistorypic

The record for unfurling the National Flag the maximum number of times is with the first prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru. He has hoisted the Tricolour for the record 17 times -- from August 15, 1947 to May 27, 1964.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indira Gandhi.</p></div>

Indira Gandhi.

INC India

India Gandhi hoisted the national flag for the record 16 times during her illustrious and long political career.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Narendra Modi.</p></div>

Narendra Modi.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag on the 77th Independence Day at the historic Red Fort on August 15, 2023. Modi scripted history by equalling his immediate predecessor Manmohan Singh's record of hoisting the Tricolour for straight 10 times.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Manmohan Singh.</p></div>

Manmohan Singh.

Facebook/@Dr. Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh held the office for 10 years and hoisted the Tricolour at Red Fort for a record 10 times -- from May 2004 to May 2014.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Atal Bihari Vajpayee.</p></div>

Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

DD Archives

Atal Bihari Vajpayee has unfurled the National Flag from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort for six consecutive times.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>PV Narasimha Rao.</p></div>

PV Narasimha Rao.

DD Archives

PV Narasimha Rao, who held the PM's post from June 21, 1991 to May 16, 1996, has hoisted the national flag five times.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rajiv Gandhi.</p></div>

Rajiv Gandhi.

INC India

Rajiv Gandhi, who became the Prime Minister after his mother Indira Gandhi's assassination, has hoisted the national flag five times -- from 1985-1989.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Lal Bahadur Shastri and Morarji Desai.</p></div>

Lal Bahadur Shastri and Morarji Desai.

DH Pool Photo

Lal Bahadur Shastri and Morarji Desai have hoisted the national flag two times each.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>PMs of India.</p></div>

PMs of India.

Special Arrangement

Former PMs Charan Singh, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, HD Deve Gowda and IK Gujral have unfurled the Tricolour from the iconic Red Fort only once.

(Published 15 August 2023, 07:02 IST)
India NewsRed FortNarendra ModiJawaharlal NehruIndependence DayIndira GandhiAtal Bihari VajpayeeManmohan Singh

