<p>An advocate, identified as Rakesh Kishore, made a failed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bid-to-throw-shoes-at-chief-justice-b-r-gavai-inside-supreme-court-lawyer-shouts-cant-tolerate-any-insult-to-sanatan-3754052">attempt to throw shoes at the Chief Justice of India</a> (CJI) B R Gavai on Monday. As he was escorted away by security personnel, he was seen shouting, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge (We will not tolerate any insult to Sanatan)." </p><p>In an interview with the news agency <em>ANI, </em>the lawyer said he does not regret what happened. "I am not fearful. I don't regret what happened," he shared.</p><p>"A PIL was filed in the Court of CJI on 16th Sept. The CJI mocked it and said - go and pray to the idol and tell it to restore its own head...When a matter related to our Sanatan Dharma comes up, SC passes such orders. Don't provide relief to the petitioner, but don't mock him either...I was hurt...I was not inebriated; this was my reaction to his action..." he further said. </p>.Shoe attack on CJI | 'No place for reprehensible acts in our society': PM Modi, Kharge, Sonia Gandhi condemn incident.<p>His outburst reportedly came in response to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/go-and-ask-the-deity-supreme-court-rejects-plea-for-restoring-lord-vishnu-idol-in-khajuraho-3730837">CJI's views on the Vishnu idol restoration</a> at Madhya Pradesh's Javari Temple, which is a part of the Khajuraho temple complex. </p><p>Petitioner Rakesh Dalal's plea to the Supreme Court sought a replacement/ reconstruction/ rejuvenation of the idol of the Lord Vishnu and install/ consecrate the same at the Javari temple, in place of the headless 7-foot-long idol. </p><p>"This is purely a publicity interest litigation. Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation,” a bench of Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran told petitioner Rakesh Dalal.</p><p>The police arrested the 71-year old advocate soon after the incident. "He is a resident of the Mayur Vihar area and a registered member of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA)," a senior police officer said.</p>