I have liberty to choose my subject, says director Vivek Agnihotri

Kolkata: Director Vivek Agnihotri, who was accused of making propaganda movies, said he has the liberty to choose his subject.

Agnihotri’s 2022 film 'The Kashmir Files' depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the North Indian state following members of the community being killed by terrorists. His 2019 film, ‘The Tashkent Files’, revolves around the mysterious death of Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in Uzbekistan in 1966.

Agnihotri told PTI that a significant part of his upcoming film, ‘The Delhi Files’, will focus on undivided Bengal’s violent history, with references to the Noakhali riots of 1946, the Muslim League, Congress, Mahatma Gandhi and Md Ali Jinnah.