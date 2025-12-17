Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

I hope football has bright future in India: Messi after 'amazing' tour

Messi, after extending his stay by a day to visit the Anant Ambani-founded Vantara wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre in Jamnagar, left for his base in Miami on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 09:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 09:21 IST
India NewsFootballSports NewsLionel MessiTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us