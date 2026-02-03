Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

I-PAC raids: Supreme Court adjourns to February 10 ED's plea against 'interference' by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

The top court on January 15 said the West Bengal chief minister's alleged "obstruction" in ED's probe is "very serious" .
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 07:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 07:50 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme CourtEDMamata Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us