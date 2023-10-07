I-T dept attaches assets worth Rs 50 crore after raids in 'benami' case against SP leader Abu Azmi

Sources told PTI that the raids have ended and the department has attached Rs 10 crore worth of bank deposits of a company called Vinayak Group, Tower 'C' of a real estate property called Vinayak Plaza at Maldahiya in Varanasi worth a few crores of rupees, and 45 flats built in Varuna Gardens project in the Hamrautia locality of the city located on the banks of the river Ganga.