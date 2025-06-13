<p>New Delhi: An Apache attack helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made a "precautionary landing" in Punjab's Pathankot district while on a routine sortie on Friday, sources said.</p><p>Both the pilot and the co-pilot are safe, they added.</p><p>Images earlier showed the chopper in a field, somewhere in the Pathankot district, after having made the "precautionary landing".</p>.IAF Chief flags concerns over delays in defence acquisition projects.<p>The chopper had taken off from the Pathankot airbase, a source said, adding that both the pilot and the co-pilot later flew it back to the Pathankot airbase.</p><p>More details are awaited.</p><p>This comes a week after an Apache helicopter of the IAF made a "precautionary landing" in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur due to a technical issue while on a routine sortie.</p><p>All necessary checks were conducted after the landing, and the helicopter was made serviceable. Both the pilot and the co-pilot had then flown it to the Sarsawa airbase in Saharanpur, the official had said on June 6.</p>