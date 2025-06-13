Menu
IAF Apache helicopter makes 'precautionary landing' in Pathankot

Both the pilot and the co-pilot are safe.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 13:44 IST

Published 13 June 2025, 13:44 IST
India NewsIAFHelicopter

