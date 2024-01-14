IAF indigenised more than 60,000 components in last 2-3 years: Air Chief Marshal

Nagpur: Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari has said the IAF has indigenised more than 60,000 components in the last two to three years.

He also said the Air Force cannot rely on foreign OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) for repair and overhaul maintenance activities and that it has to be done in-house.

The IAF chief was speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a programme held in the Bhonsala Military School in Nagpur on Saturday.

Queried on tracing the wreckage of a transport aircraft of Indian Air Force in the Bay of Bengal off the Chennai coast, the Air Chief Marshal said, "Unfortunately, it took so long but finally we at least got the technology to (explore) deep sea and locate such things in seabed".