'IC 814' web series controversy: Netflix India content head summoned tomorrow by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting

The controversy over the content of Anubhav Sinha's latest series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack has snowballed with the Netflix India content head being summoned by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting tomorrow, ANI reported, citing sources.

The mini-series which looks at the hijacking of the Indian Airlines Flight 814, which was bound from Nepal to Delhi, but was commandeered by five men and flown to several locations before landing in Afghanistan's Kandahar. The hijacking was carried out by Ibrahim Athar, Sunny Ahmed Qazi, Zahoor Ibrahim, Shahid Akhter, and Sayed Shakir who wanted to secure the release of Pakistani terrorists kept behind bars in India.

The row emerged because these terrorists used Hindu identities to carry out the hijacking, which the show apparently focuses more on.

Several politicians have already taken sides over the matter, with BJP's Amit Malviya saying "The hijackers of IC-814 were dreaded terrorists, who acquired aliases to hide their Muslim identities. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, legitimised their criminal intent, by furthering their non-Muslim names."

On X, he continued "Decades later, people will think Hindus hijacked IC-814. Left’s agenda to whitewash the crimes of Pakistani terrorists, all Muslims, served. This is the power of cinema, which the Communists have been using aggressively, since the 70s. Perhaps even earlier. This will not just weaken / put in question India’s security apparatus in the long run, but also shift the blame away from the religious cohort, that is responsible for all the bloodshed."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said "The RW outrage over a series on IC 814, which I haven’t seen nor endorse, is not as much for the series as it is a reminder of BJP government’s massive failure then, it reminds the nation how the intelligence and government agencies were caught off guard. Much like the Kargil war too."