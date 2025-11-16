Menu
andhra pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu bets on 'Brand Naidu' to reignite investor confidence in Andhra Pradesh

After the bifurcation of the state, Hyderabad went to Telangana. Naidu is now looking to replicate the success of Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh, but at a much faster pace and several times higher.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 08:37 IST
Published 16 November 2025, 08:37 IST
India News Hyderabad Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu

