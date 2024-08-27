ICAR-CIFE and VAMNICOM sign MoU to enhance cooperative management in fisheries

The ceremony, held at the ICAR-CIFE campus in Mumbai, was graced by Dr. Ravishankar CN, Director and Vice Chancellor of ICAR-CIFE, and Dr. Hema Yadav, Director of VAMNICOM. Scientists, faculty members, and key team members from both institutions were also present on the occasion.

The MoU aims to bolster the synergies between ICAR-CIFE and VAMNICOM, paving the way for enhanced cooperative management practices in fisheries. Through this partnership, the institutions will collaborate on research, training and development initiatives that are expected to significantly impact the fisheries sector by improving cooperative management strategies and practices.

Dr. Ravishankar expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, noting that the MoU represents a pivotal moment for advancing the shared goals of both institutions. “This partnership will not only strengthen our research capabilities but also extend our reach in delivering impactful training programs. We are excited about the potential advancements in cooperative management that will emerge from this collaboration,” he stated.

Dr Yadav echoed these sentiments, highlighting the mutual benefits and opportunities that the MoU brings. “By joining forces with ICAR-CIFE, we are taking a monumental step towards integrating cooperative management principles into the fisheries sector.

This collaboration will enable us to leverage each other's expertise and resources to drive innovation and improve practices across the board.”The signing of this MoU marks the beginning of a strategic alliance aimed at achieving sustainable livelihood development and operational excellence in the fisheries sector through enhanced cooperative management. Both institutions are committed to leveraging their combined strengths to address key challenges and drive progress in this vital field.