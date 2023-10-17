Home
Home

IIM Mumbai introduces 3 new MBA programmes; fixes fees at Rs 21 lakh each

Last Updated 17 October 2023, 14:46 IST

Mumbai: The newest Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai), previously known as the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), on Tuesday said it has fixed its fee structure for two-year courses at Rs 21 lakh.

The board of IIM Mumbai, in its first meeting on Monday, has approved three new MBA courses that are going to start soon and fixed fees for these three new courses at Rs 21 lakh each, IIM Mumbai said in a statement.

The three new courses are a 2-year Master's in Business Administration (MBA), an MBA in Operations and Supply Chain, and an MBA in Sustainability Management.

IIM Mumbai has also been partnering with the government through the Defense General Management Program (DGMP), PM GatiShakti and other initiatives, the statement added.

NITIE received the IIM status in August, becoming India's 21st IIM.

(Published 17 October 2023, 14:46 IST)
