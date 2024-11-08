Illegal immigration: Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on plea by Jharkhand govt

<p>The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Central government against an interim order of the High Court to constitute a fact-finding committee on a plea by Jharkhand government to look into allegations of illegal immigration into the state from Bangladesh, reports <em>ANI</em> news agency.</p><p>In its notice, the apex court has sought response from the Centre and petitioner before the High Court on the plea and has posted the matter for hearing on December 3.</p>.<p>More to follow...</p>