In CBI, work needs to be done anonymously: Director Praveen Sood

The officers have been inducted after a 38-week training in different disciplines and specialisations.

Among the 30 pass-outs, Sood awarded medals and trophies as well.

Jumrani Prince Omprakash was awarded 'DP Kohli Award for Best All-Round SI Trainee', Vicky Raj got 'DCBI Trophy for Indoor Studies' and 'Trophy for Cyber Crime Investigation. while Sudhanshu was selected for the 'John Lobo Trophy for Best Outdoor' and Ankit Tanwar received the 'CBI Academy Trophy for Dedication and Exemplary Conduct'.

The CBI chief told the new recruits that the agency offers multiple specialisations in investigations of various crimes like anti-corruption, cyber crime, economic offences, special crime and they should work in a manner that they are equipped with specialization of their choice in the next four-five years.

"Noting that most of the officers are from technical background, he underlined that the knowledge and learning acquired during academics and during the training, will come handy as the officers embark on real part of their learning process when they assume charge," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The director said that as CBI officers, the new inductees are going to be the brand ambassadors of the organization as their conduct and work will always be up for scrutiny by the court and public which will reflect upon the agency.

"Calling upon the officers to maintain good conduct throughout the service, the director emphasized that CBI is a place where work needs to be done anonymously and silently, staying away from seeking recognition through external platforms," the statement said.