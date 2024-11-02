Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

In letter to PM Modi, Congress' Manickam Tagore questions logic of decision to hike prices of 8 essential drugs

Many patients and their families already face financial challenges in accessing necessary treatments, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 08:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2024, 08:57 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiDrugsManickam Tagore

Follow us on :

Follow Us