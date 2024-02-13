In love but broke? 5 date ideas that will not burn a hole in your pocket

Boys and girls, lend me your ears! Erm eyes…basically pay attention!

It is Valentine’s Day tomorrow and let’s face it, it is not the best look for our pockets. Either way, that is no reason for your day with your beloved to be any less special. Considering that you have landed on this article so close to the day, we have reason to think that you have no idea what to do tomorrow and are rigorously brainstorming ideas for a pocket-friendly yet romantic day.

Worry not, this will be your last Google search because we will help transform your V-Day into the most romantic yet pocket-friendly event.

Breakfast in bed

Here’s the deal, 'all’s well that ends well' is a scam. Truth be told, first impressions are important and the best way to ensure that THE DAY goes well for you is to start the day on a pleasant note. Cook breakfast consisting of pancakes, coffee, eggs and toast or even 'paranthas' for your beloved. Arrange the meal on a tray, make a heart with ketchup and there you have it! Something as simple as that will make your V-Day special.

Go on a picnic

Intimate, romantic and Insta-worthy, a picnic is the best way out of an expensive Valentine’s Day. Take your partner to a nearby park, lay a blanket and keep some muffins, croissants, berries and sandwiches on it. Carry a card game or board games and there you go! You have just given your partner an opportunity to brag about you for the rest of the week!