In love but broke? 5 date ideas that will not burn a hole in your pocket

Boys and girls, lend me your ears! Erm eyes…basically pay attention!
It is Valentine’s Day tomorrow and let’s face it, it is not the best look for our pockets. Either way, that is no reason for your day with your beloved to be any less special. Considering that you have landed on this article so close to the day, we have reason to think that you have no idea what to do tomorrow and are rigorously brainstorming ideas for a pocket-friendly yet romantic day.
Worry not, this will be your last Google search because we will help transform your V-Day into the most romantic yet pocket-friendly event.
Breakfast in bed
Here’s the deal, 'all’s well that ends well' is a scam. Truth be told, first impressions are important and the best way to ensure that THE DAY goes well for you is to start the day on a pleasant note. Cook breakfast consisting of pancakes, coffee, eggs and toast or even 'paranthas' for your beloved. Arrange the meal on a tray, make a heart with ketchup and there you have it! Something as simple as that will make your V-Day special.
Go on a picnic
Intimate, romantic and Insta-worthy, a picnic is the best way out of an expensive Valentine’s Day. Take your partner to a nearby park, lay a blanket and keep some muffins, croissants, berries and sandwiches on it. Carry a card game or board games and there you go! You have just given your partner an opportunity to brag about you for the rest of the week!
Wine tasting
Going to a restaurant, ordering a bottle of wine and a three-course meal will surely burn a hole in your pocket. Why don’t you take your partner for wine tasting where you will be given a tour of the vineyard, get to stomp grapes, taste numerous types of wine and get free cheese, if not a free meal?
Walk down the memory lane
Take your love on a day-long trip covering all the spots that are important to your relationship. These can be the spots where you first met, first proposed, first kissed, well you get the gist right? This way, you will have the most wholesome day, cherish fond memories and spend on street food, which is obviously tasty yet cheap!
Games night with fellow couples
Organise a games night at your place and invite your other friends. Play games, karaoke, or share stories about how and when you met your partner. Telling them how you fell in love with them is a fool-proof way of winning their heart. To make this party the most cost-effective, make this a potluck so that you do not have to spend your money on food or your time in the kitchen.
Tips for long-distance couples
People in long-distance relationships, we hear you! We understand that this day is a little more difficult for you and you may end up spending a lot more money ordering food and gifts for your beloved but here is a plan for you. Design a movie ticket with a movie that you and your partner enjoy together. Send them the ticket a day in advance so they can bask on the love. On the morning of the special day, set a menu and both of you cook together on video call. Take your drink of choice, plate your food and tune into the movie while on video call. There you have your pocket-friendly movie date!