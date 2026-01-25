<p>New Delhi: Calling Indian industry to produce top class products, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged manufacturers to produce zero-defect products.</p><p>Industry and start-ups must focus on quality and resolve to make excellence a benchmark in manufacturing, the PM said in his 130th Mann ki Baat address.</p><p>“Let us resolve that there will be no laxity on quality, nor will there be any compromise on quality. And I had expressed from Red Fort - 'Zero Defect Zero Effect'. Only by doing this shall we be able to accelerate the journey towards a 'Viksit Bharat,'” the PM said.</p><p>He hailed the efforts of youngsters who participated enthusiastically in India's start-up journey that began 10 years ago in 2016.</p><p>"Today India has turned into the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world. These startups are out of the box; they are working in sectors that were unimaginable even 10 years ago," Modi said.</p>.PM Modi hails efforts to address the problem of sofa waste in Bengaluru.<p>“AI, space, nuclear energy, semiconductors, mobility, green hydrogen, biotechnology… you name it and you'll find one Indian Start-up or the other working in that sector. I salute all my young friends who are associated with one Start-up or the other or want to start one of their own,” he said.</p><p>The prime minister also greeted the nation on National Voters Day and Republic Day.</p><p>He said the world was watching India and everyone should shoulder the huge responsibility to prioritize quality.</p><p>"The era of 'it just happens'¦ it works'¦ it will go through somehow' (chalta hai) is over. Come, let us prioritise quality with all our might this year. Let our only mantra be quality, quality and only quality. Better quality today than what it was yesterday. Let us resolve to improve the quality of whatever we manufacture," Modi said.</p><p>The PM lauded UAE's initiative to declare 2026 as the 'Year of the Family', likening it to India's family system which is part of the country's traditions.</p>