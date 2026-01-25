<p>Vilnius: A US document on security guarantees for Ukraine is completely ready and Kyiv is waiting for a time and place for it to be signed, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday.</p><p>"For us, security guarantees are first and foremost guarantees of security from the United States. The document is 100% ready, and we are waiting for our partners to confirm the date and place when we will sign it," Zelenskyy told a news conference during a visit to Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital.</p>.Trump praises UK troops as brave warriors after widespread condemnation.<p>"The document will then be sent for ratification to the U.S. Congress and the Ukrainian parliament," he said.</p>