<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday and conveyed that he was looking forward to welcoming him in India for the upcoming India-Russia annual summit.</p><p>In a phone conversation, Modi and Putin reviewed the progress in bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen India-Russia special and privileged strategic partnership, sources said.</p><p>Modi conveyed to the Russian leader that he looks forward to welcoming him in India.</p><p>The India-Russia annual summit is set to take place in early December.</p>