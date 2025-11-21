Menu
SIR 2.0 | Sex workers in Kolkata's Sonagachi write to Bengal CEO to seek relief from enumeration

"My husband abandoned me. I came here with my son. He got his voter ID last year. His father is not in the picture. I cannot produce any 2002 papers from my family. What will we do now?" a woman said.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 17:12 IST
Published 21 November 2025, 17:12 IST
