In Pics: I.N.D.I.A. bloc holds mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seen in a conversation with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and J&K NC chief Farooq Abdullah during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramlila Maidan.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav shakes hands with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav as AAP leader Gopal Rai and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra look on during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi.
CPI's D Raja, TMC's Derek O'Brien and CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren exchange greetings during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi.
AAP leader Gopal Rai and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav are seen on the stage.
AAP supporters during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramlila Maidan.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi talks with Sunita Kejriwal and Kalpana Soren during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi
NCP chief Sharad Pawar joins hands with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi.
(Published 01 April 2024, 08:57 IST)