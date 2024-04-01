In Pics: I.N.D.I.A. bloc holds mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

The 'Loktantra Bachao' rally of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) parties was held at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. The protest saw top I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav sharing the dias. Take a look at the pictures.