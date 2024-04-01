In Pics: I.N.D.I.A. bloc holds mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

JOIN US
The 'Loktantra Bachao' rally of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) parties was held at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. The protest saw top I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav sharing the dias. Take a look at the pictures.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seen in a conversation with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and J&amp;K NC chief Farooq Abdullah during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramlila Maidan.

Credit: PTI Photo

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav shakes hands with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav as AAP leader Gopal Rai and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra look on during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

CPI's D Raja, TMC's Derek O'Brien and CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren exchange greetings during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

AAP leader Gopal Rai and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav are seen on the stage.

Credit: PTI Photo

AAP supporters during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramlila Maidan.

Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi talks with Sunita Kejriwal and Kalpana Soren during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi

Credit: PTI Photo

NCP chief Sharad Pawar joins hands with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

