In Pics| Nine ports in World Bank's Global Top 100

Nine ports in India have made it to the global top 100 rankings in the latest edition of the Container Port Performance Index (CPPI). CPPI is developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, measuring the resilience, efficiency and overall performance of the Ports.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 June 2024, 09:43 IST
Govt-owned Visakhapatnam Port made it to the top 20 ports of the World by securing the 19th spot.

Credit: Visakhapatnam Port Trust

Gautam Adani's Mundra Port also climbed up the index and secured 27th place in the ranking.

Credit: Reuters

India's second port in the private sector after Mundra Port, Port Pipavav was ranked 41st on the list.

Credit: Instagram/@apmterminalsofficial

One of the major port of India, Chennai's Kamarajar Port was placed on the 47th place.

Credit: Kamarajar Port Ltd.

Situated on the southwest coast, Cochin Port was positioned 63rd on the list. The port plays a significant role in maritime trade and tourism in India.

Credit: Instagram/@portofcochin

Hazira, one of the major ports of India, stood 68th on the list. The port is operated by Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd., which is jointly owned by AM/NS (ArcelorMittal/NipponSteel) and Essar Group.

Credit: Adani Ports

Located on the east coast, Krishnapatnam Port was ranked 71st on the list.

Credit: Adani Ports

India's major port on the Coromandel Coast, Chennai port stood 80th on the list.

Credit: PTI

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) also known as Nhava Sheva, was the ninth Indian port to secure a place the global top 100 rankings. The port was ranked 96th in the latest edition of Container Port Performance Index.

Credit: Instagram/@jnpaport

Published 20 June 2024, 09:43 IST
