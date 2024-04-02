In Pics| Tips to stay cool as temperature soars

Stay hydrated: One of the most important things you can do to stay cool in hot weather is to keep yourself hydrated. Try and drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don't feel thirsty.
Seek shade: Try and avoid direct exposure to the sun and stay indoors or seek shade whenever you step out. Use umbrellas, hats and sunscreen especially during the hottest parts of the day.
Sun protection cream: Protect your skin from harmful UV rays by applying lotions and creams with a high SPF rating. Also, wear hat and sunglass to protect your face and eyes from sun exposure.
Appropriate attire: Go for a loose-fitted outfit preferably in light colours as it will help reflect sunlight and keep your body cool. Wearing breathable fabrics such as cotton or linen will allow air to circulate and sweat to evaporate, helping in regulating your body temperature.
Cool showers: Take refreshing cool showers to lower your body temperature and provide relief from the heat.
(Published 02 April 2024, 10:01 IST)