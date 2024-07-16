In Pictures: Anant Ambani marries Radhika in a star-studded event

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia's richest man, married pharmaceutical heiress and childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant in a star-studded event.
Credit: Instagram/@josephradhik
Anant tied the knot with Radhika in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Jio World Drive in Mumbai.
Anant set off from Antilia in a luxurious red car covered in strings of white flowers for the convention centre, where the 'baraat' assembled for a short journey to the mandap.
Anant, dressed in a rust orange sherwani, poses with his family on his arrival.
Designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's pastel hues dominated the Ambani family's attire, from father and oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh, to mother Nita, sister Isha and her husband Anand Piramal, and brother Akash. Aakash's wife Shloka Metha was the only exception who wore a stunning hot pink lehenga adorned with crystals.
Radhika's bridal entry was nothing short of magical.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant dance as they celebrate their union.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all smiles during their wedding ceremony.
A cherished picture of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant from their 'varmala' ceremony.
Nita Ambani hugs the newlyweds, Anant and Radhika.
Radhika Merchant's parents gets emotional during her 'vidaai'.
Published 16 July 2024, 09:52 IST