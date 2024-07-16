Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

In Pictures: Anant Ambani marries Radhika in a star-studded event

Anant, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani -- Asia's richest man -- and Radhika, a pharmaceutical heiress, tied the knot in a star-studded wedding that was attended by global celebrities, business tycoons, and politicians. Here are some pictures from the most-talked about wedding of the year.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 July 2024, 09:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia's richest man, married pharmaceutical heiress and childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant in a star-studded event.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia's richest man, married pharmaceutical heiress and childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant in a star-studded event.

Credit: Instagram/@josephradhik

ADVERTISEMENT
Anant tied the knot with Radhika in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Jio World Drive in Mumbai.

Anant tied the knot with Radhika in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Jio World Drive in Mumbai.

Credit: Instagram/@josephradhik

Anant set off from Antilia in a luxurious red car covered in strings of white flowers for the convention centre, where the 'baraat' assembled for a short journey to the mandap.

Anant set off from Antilia in a luxurious red car covered in strings of white flowers for the convention centre, where the 'baraat' assembled for a short journey to the mandap.

Credit: Reuters

Anant, dressed in a rust orange sherwani, poses with his family on his arrival.

Anant, dressed in a rust orange sherwani, poses with his family on his arrival.

Credit: Reuters

Designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's pastel hues dominated the Ambani family's attire, from father and oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh, to mother Nita, sister Isha and her husband Anand Piramal, and brother Akash. Aakash's wife Shloka Metha was the only exception who wore a stunning hot pink lehenga adorned with crystals.

Designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's pastel hues dominated the Ambani family's attire, from father and oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh, to mother Nita, sister Isha and her husband Anand Piramal, and brother Akash. Aakash's wife Shloka Metha was the only exception who wore a stunning hot pink lehenga adorned with crystals.

Credit: PTI

Radhika's bridal entry was nothing short of magical.

Radhika's bridal entry was nothing short of magical.

Credit: Instagram/@josephradhik

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant dance as they celebrate their union.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant dance as they celebrate their union.

Credit: Instagram/@josephradhik

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all smiles during their wedding ceremony.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all smiles during their wedding ceremony.

Credit: Instagram/@josephradhik

A cherished picture of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant from their 'varmala' ceremony.

A cherished picture of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant from their 'varmala' ceremony.

Credit: Instagram/@josephradhik

Nita Ambani hugs the newlyweds, Anant and Radhika.

Nita Ambani hugs the newlyweds, Anant and Radhika.

Credit: Instagram/@josephradhik

Radhika Merchant's parents gets emotional during her 'vidaai'.

Radhika Merchant's parents gets emotional during her 'vidaai'.

Credit: Instagram/@josephradhik

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 July 2024, 09:52 IST
India NewsVirat KohliAnant AmbaniRadhika MerchantUnited KingdomAnushka SharmaNita AmbaniMukesh Ambani

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT