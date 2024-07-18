Home
india

In Pictures | Top 10 most populated countries in the World

Here we take alook at the top 10 most populated countries in the World, according to the latest UN World Population Proespects 2024 data.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 July 2024, 09:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
India, with an estimated population of 1.44 billion, tops the list.

India, with an estimated population of 1.44 billion, tops the list.

Credit: PTI

China now has the world's second-largest population, with just over 1.43 billion inhabitants.

China now has the world's second-largest population, with just over 1.43 billion inhabitants.

Credit: Reuters

Third place was taken by the USA.

Third place was taken by the USA.

Credit: Pexels

Indonesia has population of 279.8 million people and ranks fourth on the list.

Indonesia has population of 279.8 million people and ranks fourth on the list.

Credit: Reuters

With Population approx. 233 million, Pakistan ranks fifth on the list.

With Population approx. 233 million, Pakistan ranks fifth on the list.

Credit: Reuters

Nigeria took sixth position. It has a population of 217.6 million.

Nigeria took sixth position. It has a population of 217.6 million.

Credit: Reuters

With close to 217 million people, Brazil is ranked seventh on the list.

With close to 217 million people, Brazil is ranked seventh on the list.

Credit: Reuters

Eighth position was taken by Bangladesh, which is best known for its massive textile industry, lush green landscapes and diverse population.

Eighth position was taken by Bangladesh, which is best known for its massive textile industry, lush green landscapes and diverse population.

Credit: Reuters

Russia Federation is the largest country by land area and ranks ninth on the list.

Russia Federation is the largest country by land area and ranks ninth on the list.

Credit: Reuters

Ethiopia completes the top ten list, known for its fascinating history, stunning scenery and great food.

Ethiopia completes the top ten list, known for its fascinating history, stunning scenery and great food.

Credit: Pexels

Published 18 July 2024, 09:20 IST
