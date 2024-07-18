In Pictures | Top 10 most populated countries in the World

India, with an estimated population of 1.44 billion, tops the list.
China now has the world's second-largest population, with just over 1.43 billion inhabitants.
Third place was taken by the USA.
Indonesia has population of 279.8 million people and ranks fourth on the list.
With Population approx. 233 million, Pakistan ranks fifth on the list.
Nigeria took sixth position. It has a population of 217.6 million.
With close to 217 million people, Brazil is ranked seventh on the list.
Eighth position was taken by Bangladesh, which is best known for its massive textile industry, lush green landscapes and diverse population.
Russia Federation is the largest country by land area and ranks ninth on the list.
Ethiopia completes the top ten list, known for its fascinating history, stunning scenery and great food.
Published 18 July 2024, 09:20 IST