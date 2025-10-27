<p>New Delhi: India on Monday advanced an anti-dumping investigation into imports from China and Thailand of Ethambutol Hydrochloride, an active pharmaceutical ingredient used in anti-tuberculosis drugs, by releasing a list of registered interested parties.</p><p>The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) launched the investigation last month following a petition by domestic drugmaker Lupin Ltd, which alleged that imports were being dumped at unfairly low prices, hurting Indian producers.</p><p>The investigation comes as India ramps up efforts to counter unfair trade practices that disadvantage domestic industries. The trade remedies body issued 15 final findings of such practices in September across sectors ranging from glass fiber and steel to solar cells and chemical products.</p>.Gold, silver futures slide as US-China trade deal progress dampens safe haven appeal.<p>The DGTR, in a statement on Monday, named Lupin as the domestic industry participant and Chinese producer Wuhan Wuyao Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd among the foreign respondents.</p><p>It said there was evidence of dumping and injury, with imports undercutting domestic prices.</p><p>The probe will cover the period April 2024–March 2025, and may result in anti-dumping duties if the findings confirm injury to Indian industry.</p><p>The DGTR initiated 13 new anti-dumping and countervailing cases in September, covering imports largely from China and South Korea.</p>