Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India and Bhutan announce first cross-border railway project of Rs 4,033 crore

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhutan in March 2024, both countries agreed to establish two rail links between India and Bhutan.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 14:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 14:12 IST
India NewsAshwini VaishnawBhutanVikram Misri

Follow us on :

Follow Us