Veteran theatre artist Yashwanth Sardeshpande passes away

<p>Bengaluru: Veteran theatre artiste Yashwant Sardeshpande, who was known for comedy roles, died in Bengaluru on Monday. He was 60.</p><p>He suffered a massive heart attack. He had just landed in Bengaluru on Monday morning after a performance in Dharwad on Sunday.</p><p>Sardeshpande was known for his performance in the Dharwad dialect and has close to 60 plays to his credit, as a director. Some of the plays include <em>Andhayuga</em>, <em>Inspector General</em>, <em>Midsummer Night's Dream</em>, <em>Pushparani</em> and <em>Tunta Makkala Tante</em>. </p><p>Born in Ukkali in Vijayapura district, he started performing in theatre from a young age. He then trained in theatre at Ninasam, Heggodu.</p><p>Known for comedy, some of his plays are <em>All the Best</em>, <em>Sahi Re Sahi</em>, and <em>Dil Maange More</em>. He acted in popular TV shows like <em>Paapa Pandu</em>, and participated in Kannada Kannadada Kotyadipathi. </p><p>He wrote the dialogues for the film <em>Rama Shyama Bhama</em> and was also the language coach for Kamal Hassan for the North Karnataka dialect.</p>