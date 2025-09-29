Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Veteran theatre artist Yashwanth Sardeshpande passes away

The 60-year-old was known for his performance in the Dharwad dialect and has close to 60 plays to his credit, as a director.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 15:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 15:15 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsKarnatakaheart attack

Follow us on :

Follow Us