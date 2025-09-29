Dasara 2025: Mahouts' concerns would be addressed after discussions with CM, says Khandre

<p>Mysuru: Minister for Environement, Forests, and Climate Change Eshwar B Khandre assured that steps would be taken to fulfil the demands of the mahouts (elephant riders) and kavadis (assistant handlers) after discussing with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, as their role is crucial in checking man-animal conflict on the fringes of forests.</p><p>He was speaking after serving a meal to the mahouts, kavadis, and their families — who are responsible for the management of the Mysuru Dasara elephants, the main attraction of the Jumbo Savari - on Mysuru Palace premises, on Monday. He also held a meeting with them and listened to their grievances and demands.</p>.Prelude of thrilling Yuva Dasara concerts, Mysuru Palace cultural evenings set tone for finale.<p>Khandre noted that the mahouts and kavadis, who have mastered the art of taming elephants over generations, play a significant role in the operations conducted to rescue rogue elephants and straying leopards and tigers. “The art of capturing, taming, controlling, and caring for elephants is inherited by the mahouts and kavadis from their parents and ancestors. It cannot be learned from textbooks or in schools or colleges. Besides, they are also provided professional training by wildlife experts, to further enhance their proficiency,” he said.</p><p>Khandre stated that the mahouts and kavadis of Karnataka possess unique skills in elephant taming, which is why the neighboring states like Andhra Pradesh and Goa request the assistance of Karnataka, with 'kumki' (tame) elephants.</p><p><strong>Selfies, reels not allowed</strong></p><p>The minister pointed at an increase in the number of people taking photos and making ‘reels’ for social media, by holding the trunks or tusks of Dasara elephants. He said that even though the elephants are tamed and trained, their behavior can sometimes be unpredictable. Therefore, strict instructions have been given not to allow anyone near the elephants.</p><p>He said that despite the warnings, some people have taken photos and videos, and they have been penalised with fines. “Commandos have been deployed to prevent people from going near the Dasara elephants. A woman made a reel by evading the staff on September 18. Prima facie it has been confirmed dereliction of duty by officials, and show-cause notices have been issued to the concerned officers and staff,” Khandre said.</p><p><strong>Arjuna memorial in Yesalur</strong></p><p>The minister said that the government has built memorials for the elephant Arjuna — who carried the golden howdah eight times during Mysuru Dasara - at Nagarahole's Balle camp and Yesalur in Hassan district, where he was martyred during an elephant rescue operation.</p><p>He said that the memorial at Balle has already been formally inaugurated, and the memorial at Yesalur will be inaugurated this month.</p>