<p>Mumbai: Amid the emerging global security situation, India and the United Kingdom are taking defence ties ahead with a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uk-india-relations">broad cooperation </a>on military training.</p><p>“We have reached an agreement on co-operation in military training. Under this, Flying Instructors of the Indian Air Force will work as trainers in the UK's Royal Air Force,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after bilateral talks with his British counterpart Keir Starmer in Mumbai.</p>.Modi, Starmer discuss trade, defence ties as UK PM visits India with top business leaders.<p>The visit of the UK trade delegation and the Mumbai deliberations coincides with the Exercise Konkan underway on the Western seaboard which include participation of Indian Navy aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales.</p><p>Incidentally, the talks assume international significance in the wake of the United States-proposed Gaza peace deal involving Israel and Hamas. </p>.UK PM Keir Starmer visits iconic Yash Raj Films Studio in Mumbai; see pics.<p>“We shared views on peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and West Asia, as well as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. On the Ukraine conflict and the Gaza issue, India supports all efforts to restore peace through dialogue and diplomacy. We are fully committed to enhancing maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Modi. </p><p>“In the current era of global instability, this growing partnership between India and the UK is becoming a crucial foundation for global stability and economic progress,” added Modi. </p><p>Starmer too welcomed the Gaza peace deal. “I welcome the news that a deal has been reached on the first stage of President Trump’s peace plan for Gaza,” he said.</p><p>“I am grateful for the tireless diplomatic efforts of Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye and the United States, supported by our regional partners, in securing this crucial first step. This agreement must now be implemented in full, without delay, and accompanied by the immediate lifting of all restrictions on life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza,” he added.</p>