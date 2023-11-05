I.N.D.I.A bloc now 'INDI zero' alliance as its constituents are fighting, says Piyush Goyal

On the BJP not naming CM candidates for the five states where Assembly polls are being held, Goyal said, "We have the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are all generals under him. It is the failure of the Congress that it does not have any popular leader who can go to the masses."

On rising onion prices, Goyal said the Centre had increased the buffer stock of the kitchen staple from two lakh tonnes to five lakh tonnes in view of irregular rains in different parts of the country and later added a consignment of two lakh tonnes while making additional purchases.