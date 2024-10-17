Home
I.N.D.I.A. bloc won't allow any Bill silencing media to be passed in Parliament: Samajwadi Party MP

Speaking at the event, former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi said that India ranks 159 in 180 nations in the press freedom index, and expressed concerns over it .
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 18:53 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 18:53 IST
