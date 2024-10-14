India-Canada row escalates as both nations expel diplomats

<p>In a major escalation of diplomatic row, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats, and India also expelled six Canadian diplomats on Monday.</p><p>The Canadian police said on Monday that it has significant amount of information on criminal activity orchestrated by agents of the Indian government.</p>.India summons Canada's top diplomat after allegation linking Indian envoy to probe into Nijjar killing.<p>The investigations have revealed that Indian diplomats and consular officials based in Canada are leveraging their official position to engage in "clandestine activities", the police force Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said.</p><p>The Indian government has been collecting information through its officials in the country and this information is then used by the Indian government to target members of the south Asian community, RCMP said. </p><p>Meanwhile, India announced expelling six Canadian diplomats, hours after recalling the Indian high commissioner and some other officials from Canada.</p><p>The Canadian diplomats have been asked to leave India by or before 11:59 pm on October 19, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.</p><p>The diplomats who have been expelled are Stewart Ross Wheeler, Acting High Commissioner, Patrick Hebert, Deputy High Commissioner, Marie Catherine Joly, First Secretary and lan Ross David Trites, First Secretary.</p><p>The other two diplomats are Adam James Chuipka, First Secretary, and Paula Orjuela, First Secretary.</p><p>The development comes after India decided to withdraw its high commissioner and other "targeted' diplomats from Canada.</p>