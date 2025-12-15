Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India cannot afford to pollute its way to prosperity: Congress

In a statement, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said these plans are essentially reactive, with the emphasis being on crisis management and not crisis avoidance.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 05:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 05:50 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsPollutionJairam Ramesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us