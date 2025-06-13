<p>India and China have agreed to expedite the resumption of direct air services and will continue to stabilise and rebuild ties, the Indian foreign ministry said on Friday.</p><p>The statement from the foreign ministry came after a meeting on Thursday of Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, who is visiting India.</p><p>The neighbours agreed in January to work on resolving trade and economic differences, a move expected to boost their aviation sectors.</p>