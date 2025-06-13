Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India, China agree to expedite resumption of direct air services

The neighbours agreed in January to work on resolving trade and economic differences, a move expected to boost their aviation sectors.
Reuters
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 05:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 05:38 IST
India NewsWorld newsChinaAir services

Follow us on :

Follow Us