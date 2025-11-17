<p>Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/azam-khan">Azam Khan</a> and his son Abdullah Azam were sentenced to seven years imprisonment in a case pertaining to obtaining PAN cards by submitting forged documents, by an MP/MLA court in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district on Monday.</p><p>Both Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam were taken into custody immediately after the court pronounced its judgment.</p><p>Azam Khan, a former MP, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/up-azam-khan-released-from-jail-after-almost-2-years-supporters-gather-outside-sitapur-jail-3739878">was recently released from jail after being enlarged on bail</a>.</p>.Days after release from jail, veteran SP leader Azam Khan's security restored.<p>BJP MLA Akash Saxena had lodged a complaint with the police in 2019 alleging that Abdullah Azam had obtained two PAN cards bearing different dates of birth using fake documents. It was alleged that one of the PAN cards had January 1, 1993 as his date of birth while the other one had December 30, 1990 as his date of birth.</p><p>The second PAN card was submitted by Abdullah Azam while filing his nomination papers to contest the Assembly election from Swar Tanda seat in 2017. Abdullah had won the seat.</p><p>Saxena had alleged in the complaint that Abdullah had used the other PAN card to fulfil the age criteria in the polls. It was also alleged that Azam Khan was also involved in this conspiracy.</p><p>The police later registered an FIR against the father-son duo under various sections of the IPC. The case was heard at the MP/MLA court in Rampur, which is Azam Khan’s home town.</p>