Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India confident of reaching $100 billon trade volume with Russia ahead of 2030 timeline: EAM S Jaishankar

The external affairs minister said New Delhi welcomes and fully reciprocates Moscow's growing interest in exploring economic opportunities in India.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 09:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 09:10 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsS Jaishankar

Follow us on :

Follow Us