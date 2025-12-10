Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

IndiGo crisis | DGCA summons airline's CEO, demands operational details; orders inspection of crowd management at airport

The CEO, along with senior officials from all relevant departments have been instructed to be present before the DGCA on December 11.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 09:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 09:20 IST
India NewsAviationDGCAIndigo

Follow us on :

Follow Us