India, Denmark to collaborate on Water Resource Innovation: Minister

New Delhi: India has pledged a deeper engagement with Denmark in the water sector to boost ties between the two countries, Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil said here, following a meeting with Danish Minister for Industry, Business, and Financial Affairs Morten Bodskov.

The discussions focused on innovative solutions for water resource management, with both sides expressing commitment to expanding cooperation.

"We explored the establishment of a Centre of Excellence to promote innovation in smart water resource management," Paatil said in a post after the meeting.