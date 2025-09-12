Menu
Homeindiawest bengal

Teen stabbed to death by friend after altercation inside Metro station in Kolkata

The victim, Manojit Yadav of Baranagar and a student of Bagbazar High School, reportedly got into an argument with a friend while waiting at the station, he said.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 14:09 IST
Published 12 September 2025, 14:09 IST
India NewsWest BengalCrime

