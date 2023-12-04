India finds quality issues with cough syrup linked to child deaths in Cameroon

Riemann Labs is one of three Indian drugmakers whose cough syrups have been linked to the deaths of at least 141 children in Gambia, Uzbekistan and Cameroon since the middle of last year. That has cast a shadow on the quality of exports from India, often dubbed the "world's pharmacy" due to its supply of life-saving drugs at low prices to countries that most need them.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said in July that a sample picked up from Cameroon of Naturcold syrup, whose maker India has identified as Riemann, contained as much 28.6 per cent of the toxin of diethylene glycol, compared with an acceptable limit of no more than 0.10 per cent.

Indian authorities said they had suspended Riemann's production soon after the WHO alert, citing violations of good manufacturing practices.

They also sent five Naturcold samples for tests, one of which has been found to be "not of standard" quality, said the sources who did not want to be named citing the sensitivity of the matter.

They declined to say what were the issues with the sample before the company could respond to a notice sent to it.