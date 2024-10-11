Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India, Germany to finalise agenda for 'guaranteed outcome' during Modi-Scholz meeting: Envoy

Ackermann said the consultations are being finalised through a series of visits and phone calls between high-level officials from both countries.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 05:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 05:02 IST
India NewsWorld newsGermanyNarendra ModiOlaf Scholz

Follow us on :

Follow Us