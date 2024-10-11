India, Germany to finalise agenda for 'guaranteed outcome' during Modi-Scholz meeting: Envoy

<p>New Delhi: Ahead of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/germany">German </a>Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit, the country's Ambassador to India Phillip Ackermann has outlined key discussion areas for the intergovernmental consultations.</p>.<p>He said the consultations are being finalised through a series of visits and phone calls between high-level officials from both countries.</p>.<p>"I think what we will see is a significant focus on the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership that we have with India, a substantial emphasis on military and strategic policy, and defence.</p>.<p>"It will also include important discussions on migration, which is a vital aspect of our cooperation," the ambassador told <em>PTI</em> Videos.</p>.Kamala Harris a captive of her party, its unpopular policies: WSJ editorial board.<p>Furthermore, the agenda will address the dynamics of German and Indian businesses operating in each other's countries.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephone conversation with German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius.</p>.<p>Ackermann viewed the call as a precursor to the upcoming intergovernmental consultations scheduled later this month.</p>.<p>"There is a lot on the table. Projects have been discussed. We'll see a very successful and fruitful bilateral meeting later this month. The two sides need to prepare a strong agenda to ensure a guaranteed outcome," the ambassador emphasised.</p>.International conference urges PM Modi to negotiate peace among warring countries.<p>Last week, German National Security Advisor Jens Plötner engaged in separate discussions with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to prepare for Scholz's upcoming visit.</p>.<p>Scholz's trip will involve extensive discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the India-Germany Intergovernmental Commission (IGC). </p>