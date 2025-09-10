Menu
India has achieved 250 GW of non-fossil fuel electricity generation capacity: Pralhad Joshi

"This decade of consistent growth highlights the country's strong commitment to clean, sustainable and renewable energy, laying a solid foundation for a greener future," Joshi wrote on social media platform X.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 16:02 IST
Published 10 September 2025, 16:02 IST
