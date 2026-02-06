Menu
India has set bold goals, we must deliver: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

Referring to the students, Shukla said he wants to see one of them, be it a boy or a girl, to be the first Indian to set foot on the Moon.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 09:01 IST
Published 06 February 2026, 09:01 IST
India NewsShubhanshu Shukla

