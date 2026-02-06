<p>Mumbai: Young India speedster Harshit Rana is set to be ruled out of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=T20%20World%20Cup">T20 World Cup</a> because of a knee injury sustained in a warm-up game with skipper Suryakumar Yadav admitting on Friday that he is "not looking good".</p>.<p>Suryakumar didn't rule him out just yet, but dropped enough hints that one of head coach <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Gautam%20Gambhir%20">Gautam Gambhir</a>'s protege is unlikely to recover in time to play any of the matches, starting with the lung-opener against the USA on Saturday.</p>.<p>"Harshit Rana has not been ruled out yet, the physios are assessing him but he does not look good," Suryakumar said at the pre-match press conference here on Friday.</p>.<p>However, reliable sources in the Indian team asserted that Rana has no chance of recovering at any stage of the tournament.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026: SWOT Analysis | India favourites to chase history .<p>Rana could bowl only one over in the warm-up game against South Africa in which he conceded 16 runs and then hobbled off the field with a knee injury.</p>.<p>Although Rana isn't a first eleven certainty with an economy rate of 10.60 in nine T20Is, he certainly would have been a handy inclusion in specific conditions. He is also a useful lower-order hitter.</p>.<p>In place of Rana, the pacers who could be in contention are Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj among the experienced ones.</p>.<p>All-rounder Washington Sundar is already looking doubtful with a side strain and rib muscle tear.</p>