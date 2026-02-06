Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India pacer Harshit Rana set to be ruled out due to injury

However, reliable sources in the Indian team asserted that Rana has no chance of recovering at any stage of the tournament.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 10:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 10:43 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsIndiaT20 World Cupharshit rana

Follow us on :

Follow Us