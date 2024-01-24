I.N.D.I.A initiates fightback over Karpoori Thakur's legacy, accuses BJP's predecessor Jan Sangh of sabotaging his govt

New Delhi: Quickly reading the political tea leaves over conferring the Bharat Ratna to socialist icon Karpoori Thakur, the Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc has initiated a fightback over his legacy, pointing out how BJP's predecessor Jan Sangh sabotaged his government over backward classes’ quota and how the BJP is currently “reluctant” to announce a nationwide caste census.

Top Opposition leaders from Rahul Gandhi to Lalu Prasad took potshots at the BJP while welcoming the award to Thakur—which has been a long-pending demand of socialist parties—as they batted for caste census emphasising that what the country needs is “real justice and not symbolic justice” .

The announcement a day ahead of the former Bihar chief minister’s birth centenary is seen as Narendra Modi government’s “bold” attempt to take the battle into Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and Lalu Prasad-led RJD camps, which champions social justice, and woo backward classes that are not dominant in Bihar and elsewhere.

Calling Thakur an “incomparable warrior of social justice” and “certainly a precious gem of India”, Rahul claimed the BJP has been concealing the results of the Socio-Economic and Caste Census 2011 while highlighting its “indifference” to caste census. “The country now needs 'real justice' not 'symbolic politics',” he posted on ‘X’.