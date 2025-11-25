<p>The Government of India has taken a major step towards modernising travel documentation system with the introduction of electronic or <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=passport">e-passports</a> since May 2025. </p><p>The e-passports have been introduced for better security, speed up <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=immigration">immigration </a>checks, and align with global travel standards. </p><p>Furthermore, the e-passport is a technological shift in how Indians travel abroad in the future.</p>.Missing passport, slipping pride.<p>Till date, about 80 lakh e-passports have been issued, according to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ministry%20of%20external%20affairs">Ministry of External Affairs</a>. It aims to make all It has set 2035 as a target to make all Indian passports chipped. Over 100 countries now have the ability to scan Indian e-passports</p><h2>What is an E-Passport and how is it different?</h2><p>An e-passport is similar to a regular Indian passport but is equipped with an embedded electronic chip inside its back cover. </p><p>The chip stores the holder's personal and biometric details that includes various details like fingerprints, facial recognition data, and digital signatures.</p><p>While issuing the e-passport, the applicant's biometric data such as fingerprints and photographs will be taken. </p><p>Once processed, the e-passport is printed with the embedded chip and sent to the applicant’s registered address.</p><p>Further, the technology ensures that the information printed on the passport matches the data stored in the chip, making it nearly impossible to tamper or forge the document. </p><p>The new e-passports come with a special gold symbol on the cover, making them easily recognisable at airports and border security checkpoints. The chip gives way to quicker scanning and verification, reducing waiting times for travelers.</p><h2>Who Can Apply for an E-Passport?</h2><p>Any Indian citizen eligible for a regular passport can apply for an e-passport. </p><p>However, the facility initially is being offered at select Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) across the country. Applicants are advised to check whether their local passport office has started issuing e-passports before applying.</p><p>The government has planned to expand the service throughout the nation gradually due to the scale of the process. This will help in ensuring that both new applicants and those renewing their passports can benefit from the upgrade.</p><h2>What is the Application Process?</h2><p>The process of applying for the e-passport remains the same as it is for applying for a traditional passport. </p><p>All applicants must register on the official Passport Seva portal, fill out the online form, pay the required fee, and schedule an appointment at a Passport Seva Kendra or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra.</p><p>At the location, biometric data such as fingerprints and photographs will be taken. </p><p>Once processed, the e-passport is printed with the embedded chip and sent to the applicant’s registered address.</p><h2>Benefits and Future Outcomes!</h2><p>The new e-passports offer advantages and security over a traditional passport. In addition to security, faster immigration clearance for travellers, and better global acceptance of the Indian passport is expected. </p><p>Since the risk theft and duplication is reduced, international travel is being made safer for Indian citizens.</p>